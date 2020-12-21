UK's Johnson and France's Macron talk about resolving COVID border issues

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday about the closure of France’s borders to traffic from Britain and both sides wanted to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“I have just spoken president Macron. We had a very good call and we both understand each other’s positions and want to resolve these problems as fast as possible,” Johnson told a news conference.