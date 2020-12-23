No risk of product shortages in France from UK border closure -minister

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives on the deserted Eurotunnel road access in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, after France barred all people coming from the United Kingdom, for 48 hours from Sunday night, over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caroline Pailliez

PARIS (Reuters) - There is no risk of a shortage of products in France following a ban imposed on freight coming from Britain because of a new strain of coronavirus, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune told BFM TV on Wednesday.

Much of the world shut its borders to Britain this week after the fast-spreading variant of the virus was reported, with France blocking passengers and freight just days before Britain leaves the European Union.

Paris has since lifted the blockade to allow drivers with a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.