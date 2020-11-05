UK set to extend furlough pay scheme until March - BBC reporter

FILE PHOTO: A sign on a bus stop displays the measures imposed by the government against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the first day of a newly imposed lockdown, in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce an extension of the government’s wage support scheme for temporarily laid-off workers until March, a reporter for the BBC said on Thursday.

Nick Eardley, a political correspondent, said it was not clear if the extension meant furloughed workers would get the full 80% of their wages as covered by the scheme which is currently due to end next month.

Sunak was due to speak in parliament on Thursday.