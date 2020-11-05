UK set to extend furlough pay scheme until March - BBC reporter

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce an extension of the government’s wage support scheme for temporarily laid-off workers until March, a reporter for the BBC said on Thursday.
Nick Eardley, a political correspondent, said it was not clear if the extension meant furloughed workers would get the full 80% of their wages as covered by the scheme which is currently due to end next month.
Sunak was due to speak in parliament on Thursday.
Reporting by William James; Writing by William Schomberg
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.