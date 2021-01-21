UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled again this year, organisers say

FILE PHOTO: Revellers react while being photographed at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, Britain, June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled for the second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

“With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” the organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said in a statement on Twitter.

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

The festival was also cancelled last year because of the pandemic. More than 135,000 tickets had sold out in just 34 minutes for the event held on Eavis’s dairy farm in southwest England.

“As with last year, we would like to offer all those who secured a ticket in October 2019 the opportunity to roll their 50 pound deposit over to next year, and guarantee the chance to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2022.”