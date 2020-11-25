UK forecasts show 11.3% GDP contraction in 2020, rebound in 2021

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak leaves Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced updated growth forecasts for the country’s coronavirus-hit economy which was on course to shrink by 11.3% this year before recovering by 5.5% in 2021.

In July this year, the Office for Budget Responsibility had forecast output would fall by 12.4% in 2020 before rebounding by 8.7% in 2021.

Sunak announced the OBR forecasts as he delivered a one-year plan for government spending.