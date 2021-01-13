Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK could use hotels for patients in further COVID backup plan, says minister

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related news conference inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 11, 2021. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Hotels could be used for patients who no longer need full hospital treatment, Britain’s health minister said on Wednesday, as part of a further COVID-19 backup plan the government is not yet actively putting in place.

“This obviously would be a further backup plan... We consider all the options,” Matt Hancock told the BBC.

“This would be for step-down patients so patients who have been in hospital, who no longer need the full hospital treatment but aren’t quite ready to go home.”

