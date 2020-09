People queue outside a test centre, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Southend-on-sea, Britain September 17, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday that a huge spike in demand for coronavirus testing from people who do not have symptoms was creating challenges in the system.

“Those with symptoms do come forward, but those without symptoms do not, because it’s that huge spike in demand that is the challenge,” Hancock told parliament on Thursday.