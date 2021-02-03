Britain says confident that Oxford vaccine works for all ages: Hancock

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Lochee Health Centre in Dundee, Scotland, Britain January 4, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health secretary said that new research meant that there was a high degree of confidence that the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages, after some countries said they would not give it to older age groups.

“We have a high degree of confidence that this vaccine works for all ages,” Matt Hancock told the BBC on Wednesday.

Britain is working on tightening controls at its borders to stop new variants of COVID-19 entering the country, he said, with details of a plan to make some arrivals quarantine in hotels due to be set out shortly, he added.