FILE PHOTO: Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock speaks during a media briefing at Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain November 20, 2020. Trevor Adams/Pool via Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has got COVID-19 back under control, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday as England prepares to exit a national lockdown this week and enter a tiered system of restrictions subject to a parliamentary vote.

“We’ve got this virus back under control,” Hancock said at a news conference.