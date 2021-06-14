UK health minister will address parliament over COVID on Monday

FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock speaks at a memorial tree planting ceremony at Oxford Botanic Gardens, at Mansfield College, Oxford University in Oxford, Britain June 4, 2021. Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement to the lower house of parliament on COVID-19 at about 1930 GMT on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

That statement will come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay to a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions following concerns about the rapid rise of Delta variant infections.