Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

FILE PHOTO: British Airways planes are seen at the Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of Britain’s biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it.

“It can only be a temporary measure,” Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio on Friday.

“We need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation.”

He also said that vaccination programmes in Britain and other countries gave him hope for a travel recovery later this year.

“We’ll see flights starting to come back and passenger numbers building up through the summer and then into the autumn,” he said.