Heathrow passenger numbers down 83% in March

FILE PHOTO: Travellers walk through Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Heathrow Airport passenger numbers fell 83% in March compared to the same month last year, Britain’s biggest airport said in a statement on Monday, as the pandemic continued to hit travel.

Britain’s aviation industry is hoping that flying will rebound in late May once COVID-19 restrictions are eased, but uncertainty remains after government proposals for allowing travel fell short of industry hopes.