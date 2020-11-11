London's Heathrow calls for green light on passenger testing

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in west London April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of London’s Heathrow airport said Britain’s government needed to announce the go-ahead for passenger testing as soon as possible to allow time for the industry to be ready when lockdown measures in England end next month.

John Holland-Kaye said current rules mean that testing after arrival was not allowed to shorten a 14 day quarantine requirement, but that Transport Minister Grant Shapps has indicated that will change by the time lockdown ends at the beginning of December.

“If that is going to happen we need an announcement now, so we can start putting the procedures in place to allow that to happen and get the UK economy back to normal as fast as we can,” he told Sky News.