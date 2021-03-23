UK hopes to say more on international travel by April 5 - Johnson

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter terminal 2, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped to say more on international travel by April 5, as holiday-makers hope the country will ease a ban on non-essential trips.

The government is to review the ban in April and possibly allow trips from May 17.

“We’ll be able to say more we hope in a few days’ time. I certainly hope to be saying some more by April the 5th,” Johnson told a news conference.