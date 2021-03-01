Summer vacations abroad still uncertain, UK health official says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination programme, at Downing Street in London, Britain February 26, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - It is still uncertain whether people in Britain will be able to enjoy summer foreign holidays, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday.

“We are still in a zone of great uncertainty about what the virus will do next,” Van-Tam told a media conference when asked if people would be able to go overseas for their summer holiday.

“Whether we can go on holiday abroad to places such as Europe depends upon what other countries will say and do in terms of foreign tourists.

“I’m not going to give you a firm answer because I genuinely don’t think there is one at this point, I think I would just say that there has to be great uncertainty.”