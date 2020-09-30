UK wants to save jobs but can't save every job - PM

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, September 30, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK government is trying to save as many jobs as it can but it won’t be able to save every job, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can to save every job in the country,” he said when asked about the 200,000 jobs in London’s hospitality sector which will be at risk when the furlough scheme ends in October.

“But of course things are tough, and as the chancellor has said, alas we cannot save every job.”