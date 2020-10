FILE PHOTO: A general view of the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Manchester, Britain, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of COVID-19 patients in English hospitals has risen to 4,379, according to government data published on Thursday, the most since June 6 and up 351 from the previous day.