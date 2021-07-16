Airline industry chief criticises UK coronavirus policy

FILE PHOTO: Willie Walsh, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), attends a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Willie Walsh, the head of airline association IATA, renewed his criticism of Britain’s coronavirus rules after it scrapped plans to end quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers arriving from France, which had been due to go into effect on Monday.

“The UK has no coherent policy on international travel,” Walsh, a former chief executive of British Airways’ parent company IAG, told Reuters.

“The UK is entrenching itself as an outlier in its confused approach to travel. This, in turn, is destroying its own travel sector and the thousands of jobs that rely on it,” he added.