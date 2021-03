FILE PHOTO: A health worker holds a vial with doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) as COVISHIELD, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paramaribo, Suriname February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh

(Reuters) - The UK will receive its first tranche of 10 million Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Politico reported on Tuesday, citing UK officials.

“The U.K. has ordered 100 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, of which 10 million doses will come from the Serum Institute of India,” a UK government spokesperson told Politico.