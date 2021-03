A sign is seen outside a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 270 people infected in the week ending March 6, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

That is down from 1 in 220 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week’s ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.