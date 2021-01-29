COVID prevalence in England high, not falling during lockdown - survey

People enter a closed down Debenhams store that is being used as a vaccination centre to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Folkestone, Kent, Britain January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remains high, the Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey on Friday, finding that current levels of coronavirus cases had plateaued but are not falling.

The ONS said that around 1 in 55 people had COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 23, the same prevalence as reported the previous week.

“In England, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) remains high,” the ONS said.