FILE PHOTO: People walk through Hyde Park, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions ease in London, Britain, April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has dropped sharply for a second week, Britain’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

The ONS said that an estimated 1 in 610 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending April 16, compared to 1 in 480 a week earlier.