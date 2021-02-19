COVID-19 prevalence in England falls again, 1 in 115 people infected

FILE PHOTO: A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen, with 1 in 115 people infected in the week ending Feb 12, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans a route out of national lockdown.

In the previous week, the ONS estimated the prevalence to be one in 80 people. Johnson is set to set out his roadmap out of England’s third national lockdown on Monday.