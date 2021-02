Nurse Elspeth Huber from Hannage Brook Medical Centre talks to the patient before administering the COVID 19 vaccine during home visits to the most venerable people amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) near Wirksworth, Derbyshire Britain, February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carl Recine

LONDON (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has fallen again, with 1 in 145 people infected in the week ending Feb 19, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

That is down from 1 in 115 people estimated to have coronavirus in the previous week’s ONS Infection Survey, a widely watched estimate of community prevalence of COVID-19 infections.