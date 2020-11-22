UK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: A social distancing sign is seen at the entrance to Manchester Piccadilly station is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manchester, Britain, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

(Reuters) - The UK government will announce on Monday that self-isolation will no longer be required for those who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the Telegraph reported.

Contacts of those who test positive will be asked to undergo daily tests for seven days, and will be allowed to go about their business in the meantime, the newspaper said.

Ministers will say that the current system of requiring people to stay at home for 14 days will be dismantled nationwide in January, if pilot schemes succeed, according to the newspaper.