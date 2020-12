FILE PHOTO: A family members wearing protective face masks watch airplanes, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is considering strengthening its border controls for people coming from the United Kingdom following the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain in that country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday, according to Jiji Press.