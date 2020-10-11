New framework for areas badly affected by coronavirus, says UK minister

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, Britain March 22, 2020. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is designing a new framework for those places in England where coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing which should hand more control to local leaders, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.

Ahead of an announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, Jenrick repeated to Sky News that the government does not want to move towards a national lockdown to curb the growing number of COVID-19 cases but will instead enable local leaders to work more closely with the national testing programme.