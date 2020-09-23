PM Johnson promises to help companies save jobs

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain September 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised to help companies try to save jobs put at risk by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are indeed tough times, and I have no doubt that many businesses, many employees are feeling a great deal of anxiety and uncertainty, and we will do our level best to protect them throughout this period,” Johnson said in parliament.