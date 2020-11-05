PM Johnson hopes for as normal a Christmas as possible

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement on the current statistics, testing and lockdown measures during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 5, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped Britain could return to some form of normality before Christmas if people stick to the rules as England enters its second countrywide lockdown for a month.

“I have no doubt that people will be able to have as normal a Christmas as possible and we will be able to get things open before Christmas,” he told a media conference on Thursday.