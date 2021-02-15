Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on COVID-19 spread - Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of Astra Zeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Health and Well-being Centre in Orpington, South-East of London, Britain February 15, 2021. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - There is not yet enough data about how vaccines are affecting the spread of COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday as he faces pressure from some of his own lawmakers who are keen to ease lockdown measures.

“Although the vaccination programme is going well, we still don’t have enough data about the exact effectiveness of the vaccines in reducing the spread of infection,” he told a news conference.