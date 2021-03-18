UK' Johnson says people should not worry about EU threat to ban vaccine exports

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a virtual news conference inside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, March 18, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that people should be worried about the European Union’s threat to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens.

“I think people no should under no anxiety or misapprehension about that,” Johnson said at a news conference in Downing Street.

“Whatever you may hear about the pressures that different countries are under to deliver vaccines for their public, these vaccines are a multi-national effort and they are produced as the result of international cooperation and we in the UK will continue to view it in that spirit.”