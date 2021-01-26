UK PM Johnson: We did everything we could to minimise COVID loss of life

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson loads doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for mobile distribution at Barnet FC's ground, The Hive, which is being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre, in north London, Britain January 25, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government had done everything it could to minimise loss of life in the coronavirus pandemic after the country’s death toll exceeded 100,000.

“I take full responsibility for everything that the government has done,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “What I can tell you is that we truly did everything we could, and continue to do everything we can, to minimise loss of life and to minimise suffering.”