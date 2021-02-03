Level of COVID infections still alarmingly high, says Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as he addressees the media at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing in Downing Street, London, Britain February 3, 2021. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the levels of COVID-19 infections remained “alarmingly high”, adding he hoped the vaccination programme would still allow the government to open schools from March 8.

Although “there are some signs of hope, the numbers of COVID patients in hospital are beginning to fall for the first time since the onset of this new wave, the level of infection is still alarmingly high,” Johnson told a media conference.