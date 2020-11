Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday people needed to self-isolate more if potentially exposed to COVID-19 than they currently were doing.

Announcing a new lockdown for England in parliament, Johnson also said there was a real prospect of a vaccine for the disease in the first quarter of 2021.