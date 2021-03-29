UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped that England would not need to go into another lockdown if the public obey the rules and coronavirus vaccines continue to be effective.

“I am hopeful, I don’t see anything in the data right now that would cause us to deviate from the roadmap, but we have got to remain humble in the face of nature and we have to be prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the British public,” Johnson told a news conference.