France's Macron keen to solve border issues in hours, PM Johnson says

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron react after watching The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France perform a flypast, at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain, June 18, 2020. Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron was keen resolve border issues within hours.

“It was an excellent conversation with the French president: he stressed he was keen I would say to sort it out in the next few hours if we can,” Johnson said.

“Our teams will be working on it flat out and if we can result then that would be great, but we will do it as fast as we can.”