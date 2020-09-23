Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Britain pursuing strategy to suppress coronavirus, says PM Johnson

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government was pursuing a strategy to suppress the novel coronavirus until a vaccine or other treatment was available.

Asked whether Britain was adopting a strategy to eradicate the virus, or to gain herd immunity or to suppress the virus and reduce the number of deaths until a vaccine or a highly effective treatment arrives, Johnson replied: “Number three.”

Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon

