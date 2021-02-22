There is no credible route to a zero-COVID world, UK PM Johnson says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said there was no credible route to eliminating COVID-19 from the world and so lockdown restrictions would be cautiously lifted in England as they cannot be maintained indefinitely.

“There is therefore no credible route to a zero COVID Britain or indeed a zero COVID world. And we cannot persist indefinitely with restrictions that debilitate our economy, our physical and mental well-being, and the life chances of our children,” Johnson told parliament as he outlined the plan to exit restrictions.

“And that is why it is so crucial that this roadmap is cautious but also irreversible. We’re setting out on what I hope and believe is a one-way road to freedom.”