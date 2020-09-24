Britain doing 'everything possible' to protect jobs - PM Johnson

Slideshow ( 5 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said his government was doing its utmost to protect jobs by setting out “creative and imaginative” new measures while also working to suppress an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re continuing to do everything we can to support the workforce, support jobs and livelihoods through the crisis,” he said on Thursday after his finance minister announced new support.

“That’s the balance in this package, it’ about working together to drive down the virus now, but also keep education and the economy going,” he added.