Johnson says UK record on testing compares well with European peers

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street on his way to the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s record on COVID-19 testing compares well with other European countries and the government is working hard to turn them around even more quickly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

“Most people looking at the record of this country in delivering tests across the nation will see that it actually compares extremely well with any other European country. We’ve done more tests than any other European country,” he told parliament.