Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 26, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address parliament later on Wednesday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Leader of the House of Commons office said on Twitter.

The statement had previously been scheduled to be made by health minister Matt Hancock.