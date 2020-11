FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested negative for COVID-19, his spokesman said on Tuesday, but the British leader will continue to self isolate according to government guidance.

“He took a test yesterday and that test was negative but he will in accordance with the rules on self isolation continue to self isolate,” the spokesman told reporters.