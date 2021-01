FILE PHOTO: A family walks across deserted Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament on New Year's Day amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain January 1, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

(Reuters) - Some Conservative members of Parliament will vote against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday over his plans to end the emergency increase to benefits for about 6 million people, the Financial Times reported here.

Stephen Crabb, former work and pensions secretary, and Paul Maynard, former transport minister are among those expected to vote against the government, the report added.