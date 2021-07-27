UK PM Johnson says: Don't get carried away about better COVID data

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at the StoneX Stadium, home of the rugby club Saracens, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in North London, Britain June 21, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important that people did not draw premature conclusions about several days of better COVID case data and urged the public to remain cautious.

“I’ve noticed obviously that we’re six days into some better figures, but it is very, very important that we don’t allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this,” Johnson told reporters at a police station he was visiting.

“People have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the government.”