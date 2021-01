Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a COVID-19 vaccination centre at Ashton Stadium in Bristol, Britain January 11, 2021. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 2.4 COVID-19 million vaccination shots had been administered so far in the United Kingdom.

“I think we’ve done 2 million people so far, or 2.4 million jabs,” Johnson said as he visited a vaccination centre in southwestern England.

The National Health Service, he said, was doing an incredibly good job.