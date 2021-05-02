UK PM Johnson set to unveil reform of planning and state aid -FT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain April 28, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved a new legislative programme of more than 25 bills that will implement planning reform and a new state aid regime, as he seeks to flesh out his post-pandemic economic recovery plan, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Johnson wants the programme, to be outlined in the Queen's Speech on May 11, to deliver the meat of the Conservative Party's 2019 election manifesto and signal the start of a return to "normality" after COVID-19, the newspaper on.ft.com/3aXSTU3 reported, citing people briefed on the plans.