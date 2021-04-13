UK's Johnson says COVID infections will rise as lockdown eases

FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a protective mask visits a shop inside Lemon Street Market in Truro, Cornwall, Britain April 7, 2021. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British prime Minister Boris Johnson said COVID-19 infections and deaths would start to rise again as restrictions were eased despite the successful roll out of vaccinations to those aged above 50 and vulnerable groups.

“The bulk of the work in reducing the disease has been done by the lockdown,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “So, as we unlock the result will inevitably be that we will see more infections and sadly we will see more hospitalizations and deaths.”