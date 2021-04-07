UK's Johnson sees no change to plan to ease restrictions after Astra news

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits AstraZeneca manufacturing centre in Macclesfield, Cheshire, Britain April 6, 2021. Dave Thompson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not expect to change the government’s plans for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as health regulators recommended that people aged under 30 should not be given the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

“I don’t think that anything I have seen leads me to suppose that we will have to change the roadmap or deviate from the roadmap in any way,” Johnson said.