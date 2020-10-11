Johnson has lost control of coronavirus, says Labour

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (not pictured) in Downing Street in London, Britain October 8, 2020. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost control of the coronavirus crisis and while further restrictions are necessary they should be accompanied with additional financial help, opposition Labour’s pensions policy chief said on Sunday.

Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News there was anger in northern England over how the new restrictions, which are expected to be brought in on Monday, had been briefed to newspapers before being communicated to local populations.