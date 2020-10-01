Tougher lockdown measures being discussed for Liverpool, minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Environment Secretary George Eustice said further lockdown measures for the city of Liverpool in north-west England were being discussed but no decision had been taken.
“My understanding is that a decision hasn’t been made, but I am aware that discussions have been taking place about what further restrictions might be needed I think particularly around Merseyside, Liverpool,” he told BBC News on Thursday.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.